Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Fed Chatter Weighs on Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a bearish morning session for the Asian markets, with the ASX 200 and the Hang Seng seeing red.

Economic indicators from the US and FOMC member speeches refueled Fed Fear.

There were no economic indicators from the Asian region to distract investors this morning.

Market Overview

It was a bearish morning session, with the Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 struggling. US economic indicators from Thursday and hawkish Fed chatter weighed on the appetite for riskier assets this morning.

In January, the US wholesale annual inflation rate softened from 6.5% to 6.0% versus a forecasted 5.4%. Sticky inflation remains a problem for investors. While inflationary pressures have eased, inflation remains well above the Fed’s target. Labor market stats also favored the Fed hawks, with initial jobless claims falling from 195k to 194k.

Following the upbeat stats, FOMC member commentary reignited Fed Fear. While the markets expect US interest rates to peak above 5%, a more hawkish outlook could refuel fears of a US recession.

FOMC members Loretta Mester and James Bullard added to the bearish mood. Mester reportedly said she is open to more aggressive rate hikes than her colleagues had proposed in February, noting that inflation remained too high. Bullard spoke of continued rate increases to maintain the softer inflation trend.

In response to the Thursday stats and hawkish Fed chatter, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 1.78%, with the S&P 500 ending the day with a 1.38% loss. The Dow declined by 1.26%. This morning, the Dow mini and NASDAQ mini were down 59.0 points and 63.5 points, respectively, signaling a bearish US session.

Following the hawkish Fed chatter on Thursday, the RBA dampened the mood this morning. RBA Governor Philip Lowe continued to warn of more rate hikes to come. Lowe reportedly said,

“Based on the currently available information, the Board expects that further increases will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary.”

While the market remained focused on monetary policy, geopolitical risk remains a headwind. Overnight, Bloomberg reported that Biden plans to speak with President Xi to ease tensions over balloons. Easing tensions would provide support to the regional indices.

ASX 200

ASX 200 170223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 0.72%. Hawkish central bank commentary from the Fed and the RBA left the ASX 200 on the back foot this morning. There were no stats to give support, with the strong dollar weighing on oil and gold prices.

This morning, bank stocks had another mixed session. National Australia Bank (NAB) was down 2.15%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ Group (ANZ) seeing losses of 0.30% and 0.72%, respectively. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) rose by 0.44% to buck the trend.

Mining stocks had a bullish session. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 0.64% and 0.36%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) rising by 0.85%. However, Newcrest Mining (NCM) was down by 1.11%.

The current pullback in crude oil prices weighed on Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO), which fell by 0.80% and 1.71%, respectively. WTI was down 0.60% to $78.02 this morning.

However, earnings results were mixed. QBE Insurance Group (QBE) was up 8.69% on rising profits, while Westpac Banking Corp announced a fall in its Tier 1 ratio due to increased bad debt provisions. National Bank of Australia highlighted headwinds that included slowing credit growth and rising bad debt, a trend across the big four as the RBA rate hikes take their toll.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 170223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 0.44% this morning. While Fed Fear weighed, hopes of easing tensions between China and the US limited the downside.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 0.58%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) falling 0.88%

However, bank stocks found support. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) rose by 0.75% and 0.20%, respectively, with HSBC Holdings PLC up by 1.00%.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) found morning support despite falling crude oil prices, rising by 0.70%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei holds steady.

The Nikkei 225 was flat this morning, despite a stronger USD/JPY at 134.60.

SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) was down 1.73% on a slide in Arm China profits, with Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) falling by 1.40%.

Fast Retailing Co (9983) and KDDI Corp (9433) saw modest losses, falling by 0.17% and 0.37%, respectively, while Sony Corp (6758) slid by 2.21%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.