Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: China Woes and the Fed in Focus

It was a mixed start to the week for the Asian equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index taking a hit on China’s woes.

Flash private sector PMIs from Australia and Japan delivered mixed results, while a stronger USD/JPY provided Nikkei support.

However, it is a quiet Tuesday session, with no economic indicators from the region to provide direction.

It was a mixed start to the week for the Hang Seng Index and the broader Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index resumed its bearish trend, with the ASX 200 also struggling. However, the Nikkei bucked the trend, with a stronger USD/JPY providing support.

There were no economic indicators from the US Friday session to influence, leaving flash private sector PMIs to move the dial. However, investor caution before the Fed interest rate decision tested buyer appetite.

China’s real-estate woes added to the bearish mood as the markets waited for fresh stimulus from Beijing. Investors expect the Politburo meeting to yield a string of pledges to support the ailing economy.

For today’s session, there are no economic indicators from the Asian region to influence. The lack of economic indicators will leave investors to respond to the overnight US flash private sector PMIs. However, China’s economic woes will be a drag as investors begin considering the looming Fed interest rate decision.

The all-important US Services PMI fell from 54.4 to 52.4, while the manufacturing PMI increased from 46.3 to 49.0. Despite the Fed interest rate decision looming, the NASDAQ Composite Index gained by 0.19%, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising by 0.52% and 0.40%, respectively.

The gains came from market bets on an end to the Fed monetary policy tightening cycle and upbeat earnings from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Microsoft (MSFT).

ASX 200

The ASX 200 slipped by 0.10% on Monday, with disappointing private sector PMI numbers adding to the bearish mood. According to flash numbers, the services PMI fell from 50.3 to 48.0, while the manufacturing PMI increased from 48.2 to 49.6. The sharper-than-expected contraction across the services sector caught investors by surprise.

The big-4 had a bearish Monday session. The National Australia Bank (NAB) fell by 0.75%, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) ending the day down 0.09%. ANZ Group (ANZ) and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) saw losses of 0.16% and 0.11%, respectively.

Mining stocks also had a bearish session. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) fell by 1.31% and 1.51%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) down by 1.55%. However, Newcrest Mining (NCM) bucked the trend, gaining 1.11%.

Oil stocks had a bullish session, with Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) rising by 2.34% and 2.20%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

The Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2.13% on Monday.

Considering the main Index components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw losses of 2.40% and 1.92%, respectively.

Bank stocks also had a bearish session. HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 0.93%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) sliding by 1.91% and 1.61%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) ended the day down 1.47%.

Nikkei 225

The Nikkei 225 bucked the broader market trend, gaining 1.23%. A stronger USD/JPY supported the bullish session.

Private sector PMI numbers for July provided comfort, with service sector activity slowing less than expected. The services PMI fell from 54.0 to 53.9, with the manufacturing PMI declining from 49.8 to 49.4. Economists forecast the services PMI to fall from 54.0 to 53.4 and the manufacturing PMI to hold steady at 49.8. The latest PMI numbers were enough to support a BoJ hold onto ultra-loose.

The banks had a bearish session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw losses of 1.16% and 2.00%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) rallied by 2.41% and 2.27%, respectively, with KDDI Corp (9433) gaining 1.61%. SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Sony Corp (6758) ended the day up 1.18% and 1.14%, respectively.

