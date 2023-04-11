Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: China Inflation Relief

FXEmpire.com -
- It was a bullish Tuesday morning for the Asian markets, with the ASX 200, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei in positive territory.
- Softer inflation figures from China fueled demand for riskier assets.
- For the ASX 200, a sharp pickup in consumer confidence and improving business sentiment delivered support.
Market Overview
It was a bullish morning for the Asian markets. The ASX 200 led the way, with softer inflation numbers from China and better-than-expected Australian and Business sentiment figures delivering support.
China’s annual inflation rate softened from 1.0% to 0.7% in March, with consumer prices falling by 0.3% month-on-month. Economists forecast an inflation rate of 1.0% and for inflation to rise by 0.2% in March.
While the CPI numbers were down, the producer price index figures further eased fears of a near-term build-up in inflationary pressure. The producer price index declined by 2.5% year-over-year versus a 1.4% fall in February. Economists forecast a 2.5% decline.
However, the US Jobs Report pegged the Hang Seng Index back from a breakout session. Rising bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike, stemming from the US Job Report, have reignited fears of a US recession and a global liquidity crunch.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 71.0% probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike versus 57.2% one week earlier.
There were no US economic indicators from Monday to influence investor sentiment this morning. On Monday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.03%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 saw gains of 0.30% and 0.10%, respectively. The US futures flashed green this morning. The NASDAQ mini was up 7.25 points, with the Dow rising by 59.
ASX 200
The ASX 200 was up 1.27%, with bank and mining stocks providing support. Better-than-expected economic indicators supported the breakout sessions. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index surged by 9.4% to 85.8 in April versus a forecasted 1.5% to 79.7. Business sentiment saw a more modest improvement, with the NAB Business Sentiment Index climbing from -4 to -1 in March.
The big-4 had a bullish morning session, with ANZ Group (ANZ) leading the way, rising by 1.77%, with National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) seeing gains of 1.33% and 1.47%, respectively. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) trailed the front runners, up by 0.49%.
Mining stocks also made a move. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 2.30% and 1.94%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) gaining 2.99%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) led the way, surging by 5.20%.
Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were up by 1.21% and 1.33%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.64% to $84.72.
Hang Seng Index
The Hang Seng was up by 0.38%. While the softer inflation numbers from China supported riskier, hawkish Fed bets capped the upside.
Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 2.44%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) rose by 1.79%.
However, it was a bullish morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 0.65%, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing gains of 0.48% and 0.78%, respectively.
CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 0.82%.
Nikkei 225
The Nikkei 225 was up 0.64% this morning, with a stronger USD/JPY delivering support.
Across the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose by 0.91% and 0.81%, respectively.
Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) surged by 4.37%, with Fast Retailing Co (9983) and Sony Corp (6758) seeing gains of 1.78% and 2.06%, respectively.
SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and KDDI Corp (9433) trailed the front-runners, rising by 0.59% and 0.82%, respectively.
Check out our economic calendar for today’s economic events.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas Forecast: Prices Predicted to Surge Above $3 in Q3 on Increased Demand, Flat Production for 2023
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Recovery
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.