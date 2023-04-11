Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: China Inflation Relief

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Tuesday morning for the Asian markets, with the ASX 200, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei in positive territory.

Softer inflation figures from China fueled demand for riskier assets.

For the ASX 200, a sharp pickup in consumer confidence and improving business sentiment delivered support.

Market Overview

It was a bullish morning for the Asian markets. The ASX 200 led the way, with softer inflation numbers from China and better-than-expected Australian and Business sentiment figures delivering support.

China’s annual inflation rate softened from 1.0% to 0.7% in March, with consumer prices falling by 0.3% month-on-month. Economists forecast an inflation rate of 1.0% and for inflation to rise by 0.2% in March.

While the CPI numbers were down, the producer price index figures further eased fears of a near-term build-up in inflationary pressure. The producer price index declined by 2.5% year-over-year versus a 1.4% fall in February. Economists forecast a 2.5% decline.

However, the US Jobs Report pegged the Hang Seng Index back from a breakout session. Rising bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike, stemming from the US Job Report, have reignited fears of a US recession and a global liquidity crunch.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 71.0% probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike versus 57.2% one week earlier.

There were no US economic indicators from Monday to influence investor sentiment this morning. On Monday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.03%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 saw gains of 0.30% and 0.10%, respectively. The US futures flashed green this morning. The NASDAQ mini was up 7.25 points, with the Dow rising by 59.

ASX 200

ASX 200 110423 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 1.27%, with bank and mining stocks providing support. Better-than-expected economic indicators supported the breakout sessions. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index surged by 9.4% to 85.8 in April versus a forecasted 1.5% to 79.7. Business sentiment saw a more modest improvement, with the NAB Business Sentiment Index climbing from -4 to -1 in March.

The big-4 had a bullish morning session, with ANZ Group (ANZ) leading the way, rising by 1.77%, with National Australia Bank (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) seeing gains of 1.33% and 1.47%, respectively. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) trailed the front runners, up by 0.49%.

Mining stocks also made a move. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 2.30% and 1.94%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) gaining 2.99%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) led the way, surging by 5.20%.

Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were up by 1.21% and 1.33%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.64% to $84.72.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 110423 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up by 0.38%. While the softer inflation numbers from China supported riskier, hawkish Fed bets capped the upside.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 2.44%, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) rose by 1.79%.

However, it was a bullish morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC rose by 0.65%, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing gains of 0.48% and 0.78%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 0.82%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 110423 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.64% this morning, with a stronger USD/JPY delivering support.

Across the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose by 0.91% and 0.81%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) surged by 4.37%, with Fast Retailing Co (9983) and Sony Corp (6758) seeing gains of 1.78% and 2.06%, respectively.

SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and KDDI Corp (9433) trailed the front-runners, rising by 0.59% and 0.82%, respectively.

Check out our economic calendar for today’s economic events.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.