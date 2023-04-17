Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: China Housing Sector Improves

FXEmpire.com -

It was a mixed Monday morning for the Asian markets, with the Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 making early moves.

House price data from China delivered support while investor caution ahead of GDP numbers from China and corporate earnings limited any gains.

Rising bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May and post-May policy uncertainty added to the testy mood.

Market Overview

US economic indicators from Friday had a muted impact on investor sentiment. However, rising bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May and post-May uncertainty tested buyer appetite.

Hawkish comments from FOMC member Christopher Waller resonated. Waller had this to say,

“Monetary policy needs to be tightened further. How much further will depend on incoming data on inflation, the real economy, and the extent of tightening credit conditions.”

Waller’s comments moved the dial, with the probability of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May surging from 67.0% to 83.4%, according to the CME FedWatchTool. This morning, there was an 80.9% chance of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May, with a 20.9% probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in June, previously 0%.

The NASDAQ Composite Index responded to the hawkish commentary, falling 0.35%, with the S&P 500 and Dow seeing losses of 0.21% and 0.42%, respectively.

However, the NASDAQ mini was up 0.50 points, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing gains of 57 and 6.5 points, respectively.

Blackrock (BLK), Citi (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) delivered better-than-forecasted earnings results on Friday, supporting bank stocks this morning.

ASX 200

ASX 200 170423 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.18%, with bank stocks delivering support. Mining stocks weighed, however.

The big-4 had a mixed morning. ANZ Group (ANZ) led the way, gaining 1.17%, with National Australia Bank (NAB) up by 0.95%. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also found support, rising by 0.59%, while Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) bucked the trend, falling by 0.02%.

Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were up by 0.35% and 0.48%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.05% to $86.35 this morning.

However, mining stocks had a bearish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were down by 0.11% and 0.58%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) falling by 0.27%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) slid by 2.30%.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 170423 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 0.43% this morning. Upbeat house price figures from China set a more positive mood. The House Price Index fell by 0.8% year-over-year versus a forecasted 1.0% decline in March. In February, house prices were down 1.2%. Month-on-month, house prices increased by 0.5%, the most marked pace in 21 months.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) were down by 0.05% and 0.26%, respectively.

However, it was a mixed morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC rallied by 2.61%, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) up by 0.24%. China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) fell by 0.19%.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up by 1.27%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 170423 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.19% this morning, despite a stronger USD/JPY.

Bank stocks found support from Friday’s US bank earnings, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group seeing gains of 1.77% and 1.70%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Fast Retailing Co (9983) slid by 2.71%, with Sony Corp (6758) and Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) seeing losses of 0.54% and 0.13%, respectively.

KDDI Corp (9433) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) saw gains of 0.20% and 0.68%, respectively.

