Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Bulls Deliver Friday Support

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish morning for the Asian markets, with Fed chatter delivering early market relief.

While labor market indicators from the US showed a further tightening and increasing labor costs, FOMC member Bostic delivered a less hawkish policy outlook to ease the pain.

This morning, economic indicators from the region were also market-friendly.

Market Overview

It was a bullish morning for the Asian markets, with the Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, and Nikkei 225 on the move.

Economic indicators from the US failed to send riskier assets into the red despite tighter labor market conditions and a marked increase in labor costs. Unit labor costs jumped by 3.2% in Q4, up from 2.0% in Q3, with initial jobless claims falling from 192k to 190k. The latest labor market numbers supported the more hawkish Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation to target.

However, FOMC Member Bostic cushioned the blow, highlighting the need for slow and steady on the interest rate front. Bostic favors a 25-basis point rate hike later this month, easing fears of a 50-basis point move.

The NASDAQ Composite Index rose by 0.73% on Thursday, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing gains of 1.05% and 0.76%, respectively. However, the US Futures pointed to a testier Friday session. The Dow mini was down 36 points, with the NASDAQ mini falling by 34 this morning.

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI numbers and several FOMC member speeches could refuel Fed Fear later today. A further pickup in service sector activity and a sharp increase in the ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Index coupled with hawkish Fed commentary would test support for riskier assets. FOMC Members Logan, Bowman, and Bostic will deliver speeches today.

ASX 200

ASX 200 030323 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 0.47%. Service sector PMI numbers for February followed a general global trend, rising from 48.6 to 50.7. However, home loans signaled more housing sector woes, with RBA rate hikes hitting the housing sector.

According to the ABS, owner-occupier home loans fell by 4.9% in January, following a 4.2% decline in December. The latest numbers could force the RBA to reconsider its near-term policy goals.

Bank stocks found much-needed relief. ANZ Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank (NAB) rose by 1.10% and 0.97%, respectively. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) saw gains of 0.87% and 0.56%, respectively.

Oil stocks were also on the move. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw gains of 0.35% and 1.20%, respectively.

However, mining stocks had a mixed session after two breakout sessions. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were up by 1.66% and 0.45%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) fell by 0.82%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) gained 0.80%.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 030323 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was up 0.64% this morning. A bullish session from the US and economic indicators from Hong Kong delivered morning support. In February, the Hong Kong Manufacturing PMI increased from 51.2 to 53.9, with data from China also market friendly. The Caixin Services PMI rose from 52.9 to 55.0 in February to round off a positive week.

Looking at the main components of the Index, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was up 1.38%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) gaining by 0.63%.

However, it was a mixed morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 0.60%, while China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) saw gains of 0.40% and 0.99%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) found further support, rallying 2.29%.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 030323 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.81% this morning, with a stronger USD/JPY at 136.6 levels providing support. Economic indicators from Japan were also market-friendly. In February, Tokyo’s annual inflation rate declined from 4.4% to 3.4%, with the core inflation rate softening from 4.3% to 3.3% to support the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy position.

Service sector PMI numbers were upbeat, in contrast to the manufacturing sector PMI numbers. The Services PMI increased from 52.3 to 54.0 in February. Economists forecast a PMI of 53.6.

According to the survey, outstanding new business increased at the most marked pace since August 2017, with business confidence hitting a four-month high. However, there was a pickup in output prices driven by improving demand conditions.

Fast Retailing Co (9983) rallied by 3.78% to lead the way, with KDDI Corp (9433) and Sony Corp (6758) seeing gains of 1.63% and 1.54%, respectively. However, Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) rose by just 0.43%, with SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) falling by 0.79%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.