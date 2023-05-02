Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: Banking Jitters and Fed Fear Hit

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Wednesday morning session, with the ASX 200 and the Hang Seng Index seeing heavy losses.

Better-than-expected retail sales figures from Australia failed to deliver support, with US economic indicators and the US banking sector crisis weighing.

Fed Fear added to the bearish mood as investors await the Fed interest rate decision and the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Market Overview

It was a bearish Wednesday morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index and the ASX 200 saw heavy losses, while the Japanese markets were closed for Constitution Day.

US economic indicators, the US banking crisis, and the US Government debt ceiling debacle weighed on investor sentiment.

JOLT’s Job Openings fell from 9.974 million to 9.590 million. While the rate of quits was reportedly little changed at 2.5%, the number of quits in the accommodation and food services industry fell by 178,000, a signal of deteriorating sector conditions.

The weaker JOLTs job openings led to a shift in sentiment toward the Fed policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 93.2% to 88.7% in 24 hours. Significantly, the chances of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike fell from 27.7% to 0.50%.

However, there is a degree of uncertainty over the Fed’s policy outlook, with sticky inflation and tight labor market conditions supporting a hawkish Fed interest rate hike.

The US banking sector crisis contributed to the morning pullback, with US regional banks under pressure after the First Republic Bank (FRC) buyout.

On Capitol Hill, failure to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling was also bearish. A US debt default remains on the table amidst a Republican and Democrat standoff. On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress that the Government may fail to meet obligations as early as June 1.

On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 1.08%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing losses of 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively. However, the NASDAQ mini was up 4.75 points this morning, with the Dow gaining 41.

ASX 200

ASX 200 030523 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 1.13%, with the US banking sector crisis and Fed Fear weighing on investor sentiment. Australian retail sales figures failed to deliver support, despite better-than-expected numbers.

The big-4 had a bearish morning. The National Australia Bank (NAB) slid by 2.27%, with ANZ Group (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) seeing losses of 2.15%, respectively. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also struggled, falling by 1.99%.

Mining stocks had a bearish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) fell by 1.88% and 1.08%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) slid by 3.38% loss, while Newcrest Mining (NCM) bucked the bearish trend, rising by 2.20%.

Oil stocks also struggled. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) responded to a slide in Brent Crude to sub-$76 on Tuesday, falling by 2.43% and 2.87%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.08% to $75.38 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 030523 Daily Chart

This morning, the Hang Seng was down 1.46%, with Fed Fear and the banking sector woes weighing.

Considering the main components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) were down by 1.79% and 2.37%, respectively.

It was also a bearish morning session for bank stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC fell by 0.60%, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing losses of 0.95% and 1.35%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was down 2.69%.

Nikkei 225

The Japanese markets were closed today for Constitution Day. On Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 rose by 0.12%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw losses of 0.62% and 0.77%, respectively.

Considering the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) bucked the trend, with gains of 1.48% and 0.14%, respectively.

However, Fast Retailing Co (9983) fell by 0.40%. Sony Corp (6758) and KDDI Corp (9433) saw modest losses of 0.08% and 0.07%, respectively.

Check out our economic calendar for today’s economic events.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

