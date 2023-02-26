Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: ASX Slides on Fed Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It was a mixed start to the week for the Asian markets, with the ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index struggling.

Market reaction to the US inflation figures and hawkish Fed chatter on Friday weighed, while BoJ monetary policy assurances delivered Nikkei 225 support.

Geopolitical tensions added to the bearish mood, with US-China tensions testing buyer appetite.

Market Overview

It was a bearish start to the week for the Asian markets, with the Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 in the red. Investors responded to the latest US Core PCE Price Index numbers and hawkish FOMC member Loretta Mester commentary.

There were no economic indicators from the region to distract investors this morning. The latest US inflation numbers and the string of impressive US economic indicators, including the US Job Report, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI survey, and retail sales figures, support a more aggressive Fed interest rate trajectory to bring inflation under control.

The World Bank previously warned of the effects of synchronized monetary policy tightening maneuvers on the global economy. At best, the more hawkish Fed would raise the threat of a US soft landing.

On Friday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 1.69%, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing losses of 1.02% and 1.05%, respectively. This morning, the US Futures failed to deliver support. The Dow mini was up 36 points, with the NASDAQ mini rising by 38.

Geopolitics added to the bearish mood as investors responded to fresh EU sanctions on Russia and a silent Beijing.

ASX 200

ASX 200 270223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 1.26%, with the Friday losses from the US and sentiment toward Fed monetary policy weighing. Economic indicators from Australia failed to deliver support despite a rise in company gross operating profits. In Q4, company gross operating profits increased by 10.6%, reversing an 11.5% slump from Q3.

Bank stocks had a mixed morning. ANZ Group (ANZ) fell by 0.16%, while National Australia Bank (NAB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) saw gains of 0.35% and 0.19%, respectively. Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) was up 0.26%.

However, Fed Fear sank mining stocks. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) were down by 3.34% and 3.27%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) tumbling by 7.04%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) fell by 0.22%.

Oil stocks had a mixed morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) rose by 0.78%, while Santos Ltd (STO) fell by 1.93%. WTI Crude was down 0.39% to $76.02 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 270223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 0.79% this morning. There were no economic indicators to influence market risk appetite this morning. Fed Fear weighed on the Hang Seng Index, with geopolitical tensions between the US and China adding to the bearish mood.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was down 0.69%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) falling by 0.44%

It was also a bearish morning for banking stocks. HSBC Holdings PLC slid by 2.02%, with China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) seeing losses of 0.82% and 1.25%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) also struggled, falling by 0.70%

Nikkei 225

JP 225 270223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 bucked the bearish trend, rising by 0.20%, supported by the USD/JPY at 136 levels. Investor sentiment toward the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outlook provided support following comments from Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy measures.

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) slid by 1.49% and 2.39%, respectively, with KDDI Corp (9433) falling by 0.37%y. Sony Corp (6758) found support, gaining 0.48%, with Fast Retailing Co (9983) up by 0.54%.

