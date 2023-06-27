Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225: ASX 200 Breaks Out on CPI Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed start to the Wednesday session, with the ASX 200 and Nikkei finding support while the Hang Seng Index struggled.

Better-than-expected US economic indicators from Tuesday supported hawkish Fed Chair Powell chatter later today.

Australian inflation figures for May fueled an ASX breakout, with the May CPI Indicator shutting the door on further RBA rate hikes.

Market Overview

It was a mixed morning session for the Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index saw red, while the ASX 200 and the Nikkei found much-needed support.

Economic indicators from the US were bullish on Tuesday, supporting a more positive outlook on the US economy.

The CB Consumer Confidence Index increased from 102.5 to 109.7 in June versus a forecasted 104.0. US core durable goods orders were also bullish, rising by 0.6% in May versus a 0.6% decline in April. Economists forecast a 0.1% decline.

The US economic indicators supported a more hawkish Fed policy outlook and delivered gains for the US equity markets. On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index rose by 1.65%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing gains of 0.63% and 1.15%, respectively.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike stood at 76.9% versus 74.4% on Monday.

Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 15.4%, up from 10.4% on Monday.

This morning, economic data from Australia supported a breakout session for the AS 200.

ASX 200

ASX 200 280623 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was up 1.00%, with a slide in Australian inflation shutting the door on further RBA hikes providing support.

The big-4 had a bullish morning. The National Australia Bank (NAB) led the way, rising by 1.92%, with ANZ Group (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) seeing gains of 1.34% and 1.52%, respectively. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) also found support, gaining 1.17%.

Mining stock also had a bullish morning. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) rose by 0.33% and 0.89%, respectively, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) up 0.55%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) bucked the trend, falling by 0.04%.

Oil stocks had a bullish morning. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) were up 1.12% and 1.71%, respectively. Brent Crude was up 0.47% to $72.60 this morning.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 280623 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 0.08% this morning, with investors cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell commentary later today.

Considering the main Index components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) were down 1.35% and 1.52%, respectively.

However, bank stocks found support. HSBC Holdings PLC was up 0.66%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) seeing gains of 0.24% and 0.99%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) was up 2.36%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225 280623 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.46% this morning, with a USD/JPY return to 144 providing support. Fears of a Government intervention to prevent a further slide in the Yen failed to spook investors.

From the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.45% and 1.52%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Sony Corp (6758) and KDDI Corp (9433) led the way, gaining 1.44% and 1.62%, respectively. Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) rose by 1.27%, while SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) saw more modest gains of 0.58% and 0.34%, respectively.

