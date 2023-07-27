Hang Seng Index, ASX200, Nikkei 225 Bank of Japan Tweak in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Thursday session for the Asian equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index leading the majors.

Fed Fear turned to Fed relief, with Federal Reserve staff no longer forecasting a US recession and Fed Chair Powell uncommitted to a September hike.

However, it is another big day ahead for the Asian markets today. Investors will respond to overnight US GDP numbers, a slew of stats from Australia, and a BoJ tweak.

It was a bullish Thursday for the Hang Seng Index and the broader Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index led the way as investors responded to the Wednesday Fed interest rate hike and the Fed Chair Powell press conference.

While Powell sat on the fence vis-a-vis the September interest rate decision, the Fed Chair pointed out that central bank staff no longer forecasted a US economic recession. A soft landing and the Fed ending its monetary policy tightening cycle would be the perfect cocktail for riskier assets.

There were no economic indicators from the Asian session to influence the Thursday session.

The Friday Session

For today’s session, inflation numbers from Japan and retail sales and wholesale inflation figures from Australia will draw interest early. The stats will have a material influence on BoJ and RBA monetary policy expectations and the respective equity markets.

Later in the morning, the Bank of Japan will deliver its monetary policy decision. The markets expect the BoJ to stand pat on interest rates but tweak the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. Anything more hawkish would spook investors after the overnight news. The inflation numbers will influence the BoJ decision and forward guidance.

While the Asianeconomic calendarwill influence, the overnight USeconomic calendaralso needs consideration ahead of a busy Friday US session. Q2 GDP and initial jobless claims supported a more hawkish September Fed meeting.

The US economy expanded by 2.4% in Q2 versus 2.0% in Q1, with initial jobless claims falling from 228k to 221k. Economists forecast the US economy to grow by 1.8% and for initial jobless claims to rise to 235k.

However, the US equity markets ended the session in the red on reports of the Bank of Japan planning to allow longer-term interest rates to rise above the 0.5% cap for 10-year government bonds. The news pushed US yields higher, weighing on riskier assets.

In response, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.55%, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing losses of 0.67% and 0.64%, respectively. Government bond yield movements and the overnight losses will pressure the Asian markets.

ASX 200

ASX 200 280723 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 gained 0.73% on Thursday. The market bets on an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle for the RBA and the Fed providing support.

The big-4 had a bullish Thursday session. The National Australia Bank (NAB) and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) led the way, rising by 1.53% and 1.46%, respectively.

ANZ Group (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) ended the day with gains of 1.26% and 1.18%, respectively.

However, mining stocks had a bearish session, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group earnings a drag. Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group Ltd (BHP) saw losses of 2.49% and 1.49%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) also struggled, sliding by 3.41%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) bucked the trend, gaining 0.56%.

Oil stocks had a mixed session. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) gained 0.16%, while Santos Ltd (STO) fell by 0.25%.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 280723 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index rallied by 1.41%, spurred by the talk of a US soft landing.

Considering the main Index components, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) saw gains of 0.82% and 1.70%, respectively.

Bank stocks also had a bullish session. HSBC Holdings PLC gained 0.46%, with The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) ending the day up by 1.37% and 0.68%, respectively.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) rose by 0.49%.

Nikkei 225

Japan 225 280723 Daily Chart

(For reference purposes only)

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.68%, with investors brushing aside a weaker USD/JPY.

The banks had a bullish session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group saw gains of 0.52% and 0.98%, respectively.

Looking at the main components, Tokyo Electron Limited (8035) and Fast Retailing Co (9983) led the way, rallying by 2.72% and 1.96%, respectively. SoftBank Group Corp (9984) gained 1.08%. However, KDDI Corp (9433) and Sony Corp (6758) ended the day with modest gains of 0.09% and 0.38%, respectively.

