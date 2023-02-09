Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: The RBA Sinks the ASX 200 Again

FXEmpire.com -

It was a mixed morning session for the Asian markets, with the ASX200 and the Hang Seng Index seeing red.

The bearish sentiment from overnight and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening to tackle inflation weighed on investor sentiment.

Economic indicators from China and the RBA were in focus this morning, with inflation the focal point.

Market Overview

It was a mixed morning session, with the Hang Seng Index and ASX 200 seeing red. Inflation figures from China raised the threat of another spike in consumer prices, which could force central banks to take more aggressive measures to bring inflation to target.

China’s annual inflation rate accelerated from 1.8% to 2.1% in January. However, the producer price index was down 0.8% year-over-year versus a 0.7% fall in December. The pickup in the inflation rate was a red flag for central bankers.

From overnight, a bearish US session spilled over to the Asian morning session, with Fed fear lingering following hawkish Fed chatter from mid-week.

ASX 200

ASX 200 100223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 was down 0.59% this morning. While there were no Australian economic indicators to guide investors, the RBA monetary policy statement weighed on investor appetite.

The RBA upwardly revised its inflation and wage growth forecasts, warning of further rate hikes to avoid a ‘price-wage spiral. In this morning’s statement, the RBA forecasts inflation to slow to 6.7% by mid-2023, up from 6.3%. The RBA forecasts wages to rise by 4.1% by June 2023, up from a previous forecast of 3.7%.

This morning, bank stocks were on the decline. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) was down 0.15%, with Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) falling by 0.29%. ANZ Group (ANZ) and National Australia Bank (NAB) saw heavier losses of 0.68% and 0.83%, respectively.

Mining stocks were having a mixed session. While BHP Group Ltd (BHP) was up 0.06%, Rio Tinto (RIO) fell by 0.69%, with Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) down 1.07%. Newcrest Mining (NCM) joined the broader market in the red, falling by 1.13%.

Coal stocks were among the worst performers, however. New Hope Corp. (NHC) tumbled by 7.32% on news of Indian coal firm Adani Group looking to sell off coal shipments at a discount.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 100223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng was down 1.71% this morning.

Despite the bearish morning, Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) was up 3.51%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) rising by 3.96%

However, bank stocks struggled. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:9988 and China Construction Bank (HK: 0939) were down 0.74% and 0.20%, respectively, while HSBC Holdings PLC was up by a modest 0.56%.

CNOOC (HK: 0883) also saw red, falling by 0.87% on a pullback in crude oil prices. WTI Crude was down 0.47% to $77.69 this morning.

Nikkei 225

JP 225 100223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.56% this morning, supported by a stronger USD/JPY.

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035) was a front-runner, rallying by 4.39% on a positive outlook, with Fast Retailing Co (9984) and KDDI Corp (9433) seeing gains of 0.39% and 0.33%, respectively.

However, SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) was down 1.11% on weak earnings, with Sony Corp (6758) falling by 0.25%.

