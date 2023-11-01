Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: The Fed Effect and Australian Trade in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

It was a mixed Wednesday session for the Asian equity markets, with the Hang Seng Index ending the day in negative territory.

In October, china’s manufacturing contracted, with weak global demand countering the effects of stimulus measures.

On Thursday, the markets will respond to the Fed interest rate decision and the Fed Chair Powell press conference.

Overview of the Wednesday Session

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended the down in the red, while the ASX 200, and Nikkei wrapped up the session in positive territory.

Gains across the US equity markets on Tuesday supported the Asian equity markets on Wednesday. Market bets on the Fed, leaving interest rates unchanged at 5.5%, countered better-than-expected US economic indicators. US employment costs and consumer confidence failed to impact sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

On Tuesday, the Dow gained 0.38%, with the Nasdaq Composite Index and the S&P 500 rising 0.48% and 0.65%.

Economic indicators from China failed to spook the broader Asian markets ahead of the Fed interest rate decision. In October, weak overseas demand led to a fall in factory production in China, raising concerns about the effectiveness of stimulus measures. The manufacturing sectors in Australia and Japan also contracted in October.

The US Federal Reserve to Dictate the Thursday Session

On Thursday, investors will respond to the overnight US economic indicators and the Federal Reserve. Weaker-than-expected US labor market numbers eased bets on a December Fed rate hike.

However, Fed Chair Powell didn’t remove a December rate hike from the table. Leaving rates unchanged at 5.5%, Powell said the Committee hasn’t decided about the December decision. Powell noted that the Fed would need to see slower growth and a weaker labor market to restore price stability.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point December Fed rate hike stood at 19.8%, up from 29.1% on Tuesday.

The US equity markets reacted to the Fed. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 1.64%, with the Dow and S&P 500 gaining 1.05% and 0.67%, respectively. The positive Wednesday session will set the mood for the Thursday Asian markets.

On Thursday, Australian trade data also warrants consideration. A sharp decline in exports would signal a weak demand environment, a test for the Australian economy.

In the Futures Markets, the ASX 200 and the Nikkei 225 were up 52 and 310 points, respectively.

ASX 200

ASX200 021123 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 gained 0.85% on Wednesday. The S&P/ASX All Technology Index (XTX) ended a ten-day losing streak. Mining stocks also made gains, with the big four banks ending the day in positive territory.

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and Rio Tinto (RIO) rallied 2.51% and 2.43%, with BHP Group Ltd (BHP) gaining 1.55%.

On Wednesday, Westpac Banking Corp (WBC) and ANZ Group (ANZ) rose by 0.68% and 0.65%. The National Australia Bank (NAB) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) ended the day up 0.39% and 0.32%.

Oil stocks had a positive session. Woodside Energy Group (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) ended the day up 1.31% and 0.91%.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 021123 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index slipped by 0.06% on Wednesday, with China PMI numbers limiting the upside.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (HK:9988) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:0700) ended the day down 0.56% and 0.76%.

However, bank stocks found support. HSBC Holdings PLC (HK:0005) rose by 1.34%. China Construction Bank (HK:0939) and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HK:1398) gained 0.68 and 1.06%.

Nikkei 225

Nikkei 021123 Daily Chart

(Graph for reference purposes only)

The Nikkei rallied 2.41% on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306) rallied 3.17% and 2.82%, respectively. The main components had a positive session.

Sony Corp. (6758) and Tokyo Electron Limited ended the day with gains of 2.98% and 3.21%. Fast Retailing Co (9983) rose by 2.39%. KDDI Corp. (9433) and SoftBank Group Corp. (9984) ended the session up 1.11% and 1.03%.

