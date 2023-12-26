Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: China Industrial Profits in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Asian markets reopen after festive holidays. Eyes on US economic indicators from Friday.

Industrial profit numbers from China will influence market risk sentiment on Wednesday.

Bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates also warrant consideration.

Overview of the Tuesday Session

On Tuesday, the Nikkei ended the session in positive territory. There was no trading on the ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index. The Australian and Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Asianeconomic calendarinfluenced the USD/JPY and the Nikkei. Unemployment figures from Japan garnered investor interest. In November, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.5%, supporting bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates.

There were no overnight US economic indicators from Monday to influence market risk sentiment. The US markets were closed on Monday, with no trading on the Nasdaq Composite Index, the Dow, or the S&P 500.

US Inflation, Personal Spending/Income, and Consumer Confidence

On Wednesday, the Australian and Hong Kong markets reopen after the festive holidays. Investors will react to US economic indicators from Friday.

The US Core PCE Index increased by 3.2% in November vs. 3.4% in October. Economists forecast a 3.3% rise. However, personal income increased by 0.4%, with personal spending up 0.2% in November. Both were in line with forecasts. Upward revisions to consumer sentiment raised expectations of a soft landing. The softer inflation numbers supported bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut.

US Housing and Manufacturing Sectors

However, overnight US economic indicators from Tuesday also warrant consideration. US housing sector data and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index influenced the US equity markets. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.54%. The Dow and S&P 500 ended the day up 0.43% and 0.42%, respectively.

Chinese Industrial Profits

On Wednesday, the Asianeconomic calendarwill influence market risk sentiment. Industrial profits from China will warrant investor consideration. Economists forecast industrial profits to decline by 6.0% (YTD) year-over-year in November. In October, industrial profits were down 7.8%.

While the YTD numbers will move the dial, investors must consider the year-over-year figures. Industrial profits increased by 2.7% in October vs. 11.9% in September and 17.2% in August. A continued downward trend would suggest the manufacturing sector is running out of steam.

Other stats include housing sector data from Japan. However, the Chinese economy will be the focal point as the markets reopen.

In the futures markets, the ASX 200 and Nikkei were up 45 and 210 points, respectively.

ASX 200

ASX200 231223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 slipped by 0.03% on Friday, December 22, 2023. Tech stocks steadied after the Thursday sell-off. The S&P ASX All Technology Index (XTX) gained 0.15%. However, it was a mixed session for the main components of the ASX 200.

Gold (XAU/USD) stocks: Evolution Mining Ltd. (EVN) declined 1.02%, while Northern Star Resources Ltd. (NST) ended the session up 0.37%. Oil stocks also had a mixed session. Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) gained 0.52%, while Santos Ltd (STO) fell by 0.26%.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) slipped by 0.02%, while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG) gained 1.14%. Rio Tinto Ltd. (RIO) ended the session flat.

The big four banks contributed to the session’s loss. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZ) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) fell by 0.12% and 0.30%, respectively. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC) ended the day down 0.05% and 0.04%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 231223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index slid by 1.69% on Friday. The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) tumbled by 4.37%. Investors reacted to new measures from Beijing to tighten the gaming industry. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (HSMPI) also struggled, sliding by 1.44%.

Alibaba (9988) declined by 2.04%, with Tencent (0700) sliding by 12.35%. NetEase (9999) tumbled by 24.60%.

However, bank stocks had a mixed session. HSBC (0005) gained 0.90%. China Construction Bank (0939) and Industrial Commercial Bank (1398) ended the Friday session flat.

The Nikkei 225

Nikkei 271223 Daily Chart

(Graph for reference purposes only)

The Nikkei gained by 0.04% on Tuesday.

Bank stocks ended the Tuesday session in negative territory. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (8306) fell by 0.28% and 0.46%, respectively. It was a mixed session for the main components of the Nikkei.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (8035) and KDDI Corp. (9433) saw gains of 0.86% and 0.20%, respectively. Sony Group Corp. (6758) ended the day up 0.11%. Softbank Group Corp. (9948) and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983) declined by 0.28% and 0.33%, respectively.

For upcoming economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.