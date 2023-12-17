Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: BoJ and China Stimulus: What Lies Ahead?

FXEmpire.com -

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index led the Asian equity markets into positive territory.

Economic indicators and China policy measures fueled a Hang Seng Index rally.

On Monday, Bank of Japan commentary and China stimulus chatter are focal points.

Overview of the Friday Session

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index led the ASX 200 and the Nikkei into positive territory. Overnight US economic indicators from Thursday and a positive session for the US equity markets set the tone for the Friday session.

Steady US labor market conditions and an unexpected rise in US retail sales raised bets on a soft landing.

The US equity markets responded to the market-friendly stats. On Thursday, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended the day up 0.43% and 0.26%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.19%. 10-year US Treasury yields slid by 2.41%, ending the day at 3.923%.

China Stats and Stimulus Drive Demand for Riskier Assets

On Friday, the Asianeconomic calendarcontributed to the Friday session gains. A pickup in Chinese economic activity drove demand for riskier assets. Retail sales and industrial production showed an uptrend in demand and a possible momentum shift.

Although the numbers were favorable for the market, PBoC measures to boost the economy also played a role in the gains.

US Services Signal a Robust US Economy

Economic indicators from the US will set the tone for the Monday session. A pickup in US service sector activity further raised bets on a US soft landing.

Notably, the services sector reported the fastest rate of job creation since June, while services sector output prices softened to the lowest since Q1 2023. However, input price inflation gained momentum in December, raising the threat of a pickup in output prices in early 2024.

On Friday, the US equity markets had a mixed session. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite Index saw gains of 0.15% and 0.35%, while the S&P 500 slipped by 0.01%. 10-year US Treasury yields extended the losing streak to four sessions, declining by 0.25% to 3.913%.

However, a pullback in crude oil prices will influence sentiment toward the demand environment. Falling gold (XAU/USD) prices could affect the ASX 200, while the USD/JPY may influence the Nikkei.

China and the Bank of Japan Remain Focal Points

On Monday, investors must consider Bank of Japan commentary and stimulus chatter from Beijing.

The Bank of Japan will deliver its final interest rate decision on Tuesday. Uncertainty remains about a BoJ pivot from negative rates. On Friday, a Reuters Poll revealed that 20% of economists expect a BoJ pivot in January and 80% by the end of 2024. The diverging views expose the USD/JPY and the Nikkei to surprise decisions and sudden shifts in forward guidance.

From China, stimulus hopes linger despite upbeat economic indicators and the policy measures on Friday.

ASX 200

ASX200 181223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 consolidated the Thursday 1.65% rally, gaining 0.88% on Friday. Oil, Mining, and bank stocks contributed to the gains, with gold and tech stocks ending the session in positive territory. The S&P ASX All Technology Index (XTX) rose by 0.36%.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Rio Tinto Ltd. (RIO) rallied 2.40% and 2.17%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG) gained 1.42%.

The big four banks extended the gains from Thursday. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZ) and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC) rose by 1.19% and 0.90%, respectively. National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) ended the day up 0.77% and 0.50%.

Oil stocks, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) saw gains of 1.39% and 3.20%, respectively.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. (NST) and Evolution Mining Ltd. (EVN) gained 0.08% and 0.27%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 181223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index rallied 2.38%. The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) gained 2.22%, while the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (HSMPI) rallied by 3.80%.

Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) gained 3.69% and 2.61%, respectively.

Bank stocks also had a positive session. China Construction Bank (0939) ended the session up 1.34%. HSBC (0005) and Industrial Commercial Bank (1398) gained 0.57% and 0.54%, respectively.

The Nikkei 225

Nikkei 181223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei reversed losses from Thursday, gaining 0.87% on Friday.

Bank stocks extended losses from Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (8306) slid by 3.22% and 1.83%, respectively. However, it was another mixed session for the main components of the Nikkei.

Sony Group Corp. (6758) and Softbank Group Corp. (9948) ended the day with gains of 3.12% and 2.63%, respectively. Tokyo Electron Ltd. (8035) and Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983) increased by 1.39% and 0.34%, respectively.

KDDI Corp. (9433) bucked the trend, falling by 0.94%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

