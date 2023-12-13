Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: Asian Markets to React to the Fed Projections

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index spent another day in negative territory, while the ASX 200 and Nikkei enjoyed pre-Fed decision gains.

The FOMC Economic projections and Fed Chair Powell’s speech will influence market risk sentiment on Thursday.

The Asianeconomic calendarand stimulus chatter from Beijing also warrant consideration.

Overview of the Wednesday Session

On Wednesday, the Asian equity markets had a mixed session. The Hang Seng Index resumed its downward spiral due to no stimulus measures from Beijing. However, hopes that the Fed would end its rate hike cycle and reduce bets on a Bank of Japan pivot supported the ASX 200 and the Nikkei.

Economic indicators from Japan beat forecasts, and a stronger USD/JPY contributed to the session gains.

From Tuesday, the US CPI Report and the US equity markets set the tone for the Wednesday Asian session. On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 ended the day up 0.48% and 0.46%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.70%.

Federal Reserve to Impact the Asian Markets

The overnight FOMC interest rate decision, projections, and press conference will dictate risk sentiment on Thursday. Notably, the FOMC projections were favorable for the equity markets, with projections for the Federal Funds Rate lowered from 5.1% to 4.6% for 2024. The projections also pointed to a soft landing, with the Committee forecasting growth of 1.4% in 2024, down from a Q3 forecast of 1.5%.

The US equity markets responded to the projections and Fed Chair Powell’s press conference. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.38%, with the Dow and S&P 500 rising by 1.40% and 1.37%, respectively.

Asian Economic Calendar and China

On Thursday, investors must consider the Asianeconomic calendar From Japan, machinery orders and industrial production numbers warrant consideration. An improving macroeconomic environment could fuel bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates.

Australian employment numbers would affect market sentiment toward the RBA rate path and the ASX 200. Weaker labor market conditions could bring forward the timing of an RBA rate cut, a boon for ASX-listed stocks.

Away from theeconomic calendar stimulus chatter from Beijing would also influence market risk sentiment. However, any stimulus plan must be convincing to fuel a broad-based Asian market rally.

ASX 200

ASX200 141223 Daily Chart

The ASX 200 gained 0.31% on Wednesday. Gold and oil stocks stumbled. However, the big four banks and mining stocks contributed to the gains.

National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC) ended the day up 0.81% and 0.91%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and ANZ Group Holdings Ltd (ANZ) rose by 0.69% and 0.77%, respectively.

BHP Group Ltd (BHP) and Rio Tinto Ltd. (RIO) saw gains of 0.65% and 0.75%, respectively. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG) rallied 1.33%.

However, Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) and Santos Ltd (STO) fell by 1.05% and 0.14%, respectively. Gold (XAU/USD) stocks also had a negative session. Northern Star Resources Ltd. (NST) and Evolution Mining Ltd. (EVN) ended the day down 1.06% and 1.36%, respectively.

Hang Seng Index

HSI 141223 Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index declined by 0.89%. The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) fell by 1.18%, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (HSMPI) sliding by 2.44%.

Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) saw losses of 1.00% and 1.41%

Bank stocks had a mixed session. HSBC (0005) and China Construction Bank (0939) fell by 0.16% and 0.44%, respectively. Industrial Commercial Bank (1398) ended the day up 0.82%.

The Nikkei 225

Nikkei 141223 Daily Chart

The Nikkei rose by 0.25%.

Bank stocks resumed their recent upward trend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (8306) rose by 1.33% and 0.95%, respectively. However, it was a mixed session for the main components of the Nikkei.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (8035) jumped by 4.71%. Sony Group Corp. (6758) and Softbank Group Corp. (9948) ended the day up 0.46% and 1.66%, respectively.

However, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (9983) and KDDI Corp. (9433) fell by 1.23% and 0.31%, respectively.

