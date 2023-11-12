Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Wall Street Optimism Crosses Seas

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Asian markets rise, tech stocks lead amid stable U.S. yields and a moderate dollar index.

Hang Seng gains despite Moody’s U.S. outlook downgrade, signaling cautious optimism.

Nikkei shows mild consolidation but maintains above EMA, suggesting bullish undercurrents.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Asian markets displayed resilience on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street’s robust performance despite Moody’s revision of the U.S. credit outlook. This optimism extended across the Pacific, with tech stocks leading gains amid easing Treasury yields, fostering a favorable climate for high-growth sectors.

Stability in U.S. Treasury yields, hovering at 4.646%, and a tempered U.S. dollar index at 105.80, further reinforced investor sentiment. The Nikkei 225 advanced by 0.46%, propelled by semiconductor firms, while Taiwan’s tech-centric index surged 1.17%.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.49%, with tech stocks outshining, contrasting with slight dips in Chinese and Australian indices. This sentiment suggests a potential nearing peak in equity markets, according to Nomura’s strategist.

The ripple effects of these trends on the Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, and Nikkei 225 point to a cautious but optimistic outlook in the short term.

Hang Seng Index Prices Forecast

Hang Seng Index chart

The Hang Seng Index futures show a bearish tilt, currently trading near 17201, below the 50 EMA at 17483, signaling potential downside. The RSI at 39 is shy of the oversold threshold, suggesting that while there might be room for further decline, a reversal could occur if the index approaches oversold conditions.

Immediate support is seen around 17132, with further significant levels at 16975 and then 16805. Resistance is positioned at 17379 and the EMA level, with a major hurdle at 17587.

The technicals hint at caution, with the potential for a bounce if the index finds footing at current support levels.

ASX 200 Prices Forecast

ASX 200 Chart

The ASX 200 is currently priced at 6956, showing a slight 24-hour decrease. The 4-hour chart timeframe reveals key price levels with immediate resistance at 6964, followed by 6996 and 7044. Support levels are observed at 6921, with further floors at 6886 and 6848.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 52, indicating a neutral sentiment with a tilt towards bullishness, not yet reaching overbought or oversold territories. While specific MACD values are not provided, the indicator suggests a neutral trend as well.

The 50 EMA at 6964 acts as a pivotal level; the ASX 200 trading slightly below this mark suggests short-term bearish pressure. An upward channel pattern was noted, but the price has recently broken below this channel, hinting at a potential shift in momentum.

In conclusion, the trend leans neutral to bearish with a cautious outlook. Short-term forecasts suggest the index may retest the 50 EMA level, with further direction dependent on market response at this key level.

Nikkei 225 Prices Forecast

NKY Chart

The Nikkei 225 Index is exhibiting a consolidation pattern, trading at 32568.11, with a mild downtrend shown in recent days. It remains above the 50-day EMA of 31919.77, indicating a longer-term bullish trend is still in play. The RSI stands at 57.89, reflecting a neutral to slightly bullish momentum, without any immediate signs of overbought conditions.

Key resistance levels are ahead at 32729.76 and 34681.95, with the ultimate ceiling at the 35603.63 peak. Support levels are found at 31919.77 (50 EMA), followed by stronger historical supports at 30483.20 and 29305.50.

The index has formed what appears to be a double bottom pattern, suggesting a potential reversal and uptrend if it breaks above the neckline around 32729.76. The conclusion points to a cautiously optimistic outlook, with a rebound anticipated if the index maintains its footing above key EMA and support levels.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

