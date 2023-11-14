Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Rallying in a Rate-Hike Pause

FXEmpire.com -

Weak U.S. inflation boosts Asian market optimism.

PBoC’s 600B yuan injection elevates risk appetite.

Nikkei 225 rallies despite Japan’s GDP contraction.

Hang Seng, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 lean bullish.

Tech sector gains amid lower Treasury yields.

Asian markets experienced a surge, with the Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, and Nikkei 225 all riding the wave of optimism spurred by U.S. inflation data that hinted at a potential pause in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. The tech sector, in particular, enjoyed significant gains as U.S. Treasury yields fell.

Contributing to this bullish sentiment was the People’s Bank of China’s decision to pump 600 billion yuan into the market, aiming to revive its slowing economy through increased lending. Despite Japan’s GDP contracting by 0.5%, the Nikkei 225 rallied, with investors betting on continued economic support and a delayed shift from the Bank of Japan’s low-interest-rate policy.

This blend of global and regional monetary cues suggests a favorable outlook for these key Asian indices, with investor confidence bolstered by the prospect of ongoing monetary stimulus.

Hang Seng Index Prices Forecast

In the vibrant tapestry of global markets, Hang Seng Index Futures catch the eye, inching upwards with a gentle 0.36% gain in the recent session to close at 17,923. The index dances near a pivot point of $17,762, indicative of a potential directional shift.

Resistance levels are set at 18,052 and 18,396, marking the thresholds for a bullish advance. Should the trend reverse, support lies in wait at 17,411 and further down at 17,132, ready to catch a bearish slip.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), settled at 48.55, whispers of a market in balance, teetering on the edge of a bullish bias but not overextended. The chart’s bullish engulfing candlestick pattern paired with an upward channel hints at an appetite for ascent.

This technical posture, coupled with the pivotal support of the 50 EMA close at 17,528, suggests the index may soon test higher resistances, provided the bullish mood prevails. Overall, the Hang Seng Index Futures’ trend is cautiously optimistic, with the potential for upward movement in the near term.

ASX 200 Prices Forecast

The Australia 200 Cash index (ASX 200) presents an intriguing technical posture as it hovers around the 7094.02 mark, reflecting a modest 0.21% decline over the last four hours. This level is perched just above the pivotal 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 6993.82, suggesting a tenuous foothold in bullish territory.

The index has met immediate resistance at 7143.18, with additional hurdles at 7250.00 and 7275.14. Conversely, immediate support lies at 6956.16, with further cushions at 6900.68 and 6878.60. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 56.83, indicating a tempered bullish sentiment that is neither overextended nor complacent.

Chart patterns reveal a bullish engulfing setup within an upward channel, suggesting an underlying momentum that could propel the index forward if it maintains its trajectory above the crucial pivot point of 6794.79.

The overall technical outlook for the Australia 200 Cash index leans towards a bullish bias, with the potential to challenge upper resistance levels if the current support holds firm.

Nikkei 225 Prices Forecast

The Nikkei 225 Index, Japan’s premier stock market index, is currently exhibiting a modest yet resilient uptrend, registering at 32,695, which marks an encouraging increase of 0.34%. Amidst fluctuating global markets, the index is demonstrating notable stability.

Hovering just below the resistance of 32,779, the Nikkei 225 is at a juncture that could potentially lead to significant bullish momentum if it were to break through. Meanwhile, the index is well-supported by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 31,975, which has been acting as a springboard for the upward trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 51 is indicative of a balanced sentiment in the market, neither too tepid nor exuberant. As for the chart patterns, the index’s movement has been contained within an upward trajectory, with the current pattern suggesting a consolidation phase.

In the short term, the index’s performance could signal broader economic trends in the Asia-Pacific markets.

