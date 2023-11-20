Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Asian Stocks Rise on Stimulus Hopes and Tech Watchfulness

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Asian markets rally with Chinese stimulus measures boosting sentiment.

Nikkei 225 scales a 30-year high, reflecting robust investor confidence.

Hang Seng Index and Shanghai indices rebound, signaling market recovery.

ASX 200 posts modest gains amid commodity sector strength.

Markets await Federal Reserve minutes for direction on U.S. interest rates.

Quick Fundamental Outlook

Asian markets experienced an uplift on Monday, buoyed by China’s commitment to stimulate its economy and a surge in its property sector, even as investors braced for upcoming economic signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Japan’s Nikkei reached a milestone, peaking at a 30-year high, while technology stocks remained vigilant before NVIDIA’s earnings report. Despite the People’s Bank of China maintaining its loan prime rate, the injection of 80 billion yuan into the market provided some impetus.

The Shanghai indices and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng made notable recoveries, and Australia’s ASX 200 saw modest gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s meeting minutes, expected to shed light on future monetary policy.

Hang Seng Index Prices Forecast

Hang Seng Index Chart

Hang Seng Index Futures posted a marginal increase of 0.07%, settling at 17761. The futures have recently experienced a 50 EMA crossover, signaling a bullish trend, and are finding support along an upward trendline. Immediate resistance is set at 18396, with further upside potential at 18607.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.36, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions, but rather a neutral market with a slight bullish inclination. The presence of a triple top pattern, however, suggests a potential for a trend reversal if the price fails to break above the resistance.

In conclusion, while short-term indicators hint at bullishness for Hang Seng Index Futures, the triple top pattern warrants caution among traders. The index’s movement near critical resistance levels and trendlines in the coming sessions will be crucial to confirm the direction of the prevailing trend.

ASX 200 Prices Forecast

ASX 200 Chart

The Australia 200 Cash index sees minimal change in its latest session, with a trivial 0.01% decrease to 7054.25. It continues to navigate within the upper echelon of its ascending channel.

Key resistance looms at 7134.18, with further targets at 7240.00 and 7275.14 should upward momentum persist. The index finds support at 6956.44, with additional cushions at 6883.89 and 6798.62.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads at 51, indicating a neutral market sentiment with a slight bullish bias. Currently, the index trades above the 50 EMA, which signals a maintained bullish trend.

Observing the established pattern, the index’s consistent higher lows within the ascending channel suggest sustained bullish momentum. However, the index’s proximity to the channel’s upper boundary may lead to a test of resistance or a potential pullback.

In conclusion, the prevailing trend for the Australia 200 Cash is cautiously bullish. The index is expected to challenge the immediate resistance level in the near term. However, traders should monitor the RSI and the channel pattern closely for signs of a breakout or reversal, which will provide clearer directional cues.

Nikkei 225 Prices Forecast

NKY Chart

The Nikkei 225 Index today edged higher by 0.48%, closing at 33,585.20, a positive move that continues its climb within this month’s upward trend. The index is operating above its pivot point of 33,376.34, with immediate resistance seen at 34,681.95 and further barriers at 35,060.63. On the downside, immediate support is marked at 32,729.76, with subsequent levels at 32,148.92 and 31,328.07.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a reading of 65, approaching the overbought threshold but still indicating a bullish sentiment in the market. The index’s performance is further bolstered as it remains well above the 50 EMA, suggesting a continuation of the bullish trend in the short term.

Chart patterns have shown a consistent upward channel, and recent candlestick analysis indicates sustained buying pressure. If this pattern holds, the implication is that the Nikkei 225 may soon test its immediate resistance levels.

In conclusion, the overall trend for the Nikkei 225 is bullish, with technical indicators aligning to suggest the potential for further upside.

