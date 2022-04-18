Hang Seng Expected To Return To The Downside On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for Easter, the Hong Kong stock market had climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 300 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just shy of the 21,520-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat to lower ahead of the start of earnings season. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index gained 143.68 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 21,518.08 after trading between 21,358.73 and 21,587.47.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies strengthened 2.28 percent, while Alibaba Group tumbled 3.05 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 3.00 percent, ANTA Sports soared 4.26 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.66 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.55 percent, CITIC eased 0.11 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.87 percent, Country Garden skyrocketed 6.46 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 2.65 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 1.43 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 2.78 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and Hengan International both gained 0.55 percent, JD.com sank 0.61 percent, Lenovo gained 0.39 percent, Li Ning surged 5.70 percent, Meituan added 0.71 percent, New World Development improved 1.27 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.36 percent, Xiaomi Corporation increased 0.97 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 3.58 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and CLP Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up slightly soft as the major averages spent most of Monday bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally finishing barely in the red.

The Dow shed 39.54 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 34.411.69, while the NASDAQ dipped 18.72 points or 0.14 percent to close at 13,332.36 and the S&P 500 fell 0.90 points or 0.02 percent to end at 4,391.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of a slew of earnings news this week.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders reported continued deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures settled at a three-week high on Monday as prices rebounded amid concerns about tight supply due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and news about the shutdown of Libya's biggest oil field. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.26 or 1.2 percent at $108.21 a barrel.

