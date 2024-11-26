Hang Seng Bank’s Strategic Remuneration Oversight

Hang Seng Bank (HK:0011) has released an update.

Hang Seng Bank’s Remuneration Committee is tasked with overseeing the bank’s remuneration framework to ensure it aligns with HSBC Group’s policies and complies with local regulations. The committee aims to attract and retain talent while aligning remuneration practices with the bank’s risk appetite, business strategy, and long-term interests. This governance structure is crucial for maintaining the bank’s competitive edge and ensuring sustainable growth.

