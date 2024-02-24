Hang Seng Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () (HSNGY) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 5, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2024 will receive the payment on April 1, 2024.

At the current share price of $11.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Seng Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSNGY is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 69,678K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.23% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hang Seng Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 12.93. The forecasts range from a low of 10.86 to a high of $16.02. The average price target represents an increase of 14.23% from its latest reported closing price of 11.32.

The projected annual revenue for Hang Seng Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 49,006MM, an increase of 41.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,860K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,690K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 15.50% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 6,926K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 18.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 7.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 15.31% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 4,075K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 22.47% over the last quarter.

