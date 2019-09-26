Hang Seng Bank is first foreign bank admitted to bond trading on exchange in China

Hang Seng Bank's China unit has become the first foreign bank admitted to participate in bond trading on the exchange, it said on Thursday.

The move is widely seen as part of China's pledge to open up its financial markets to more foreign investors.

