Hang Seng Bank Enhances Transaction Framework with HSBC

Hang Seng Bank (HK:0011) has released an update.

Hang Seng Bank has entered into new Master Agreements with HSBC Group to streamline and standardize their ongoing connected transactions, enhancing transparency and compliance. This move aligns with Hang Seng’s efforts to rectify past non-compliance with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules and strengthen internal controls. The agreements cover various services, including IT, financial, and trading, ensuring transactions remain favorable and compliant.

