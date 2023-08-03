Hang Seng Bank - ADR (HSNGY) Price Target Decreased by 7.16% to 16.69

The average one-year price target for Hang Seng Bank - ADR (OTC:HSNGY) has been revised to 16.69 / share. This is an decrease of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 17.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.75 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of 14.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Seng Bank - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSNGY is 0.04%, a decrease of 60.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 20.57% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 13.60% over the last quarter.

PXWIX - Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund Institutional Class holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 55.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 47.13% over the last quarter.

