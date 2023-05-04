Hang Seng Bank - ADR (HSNGY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Hang Seng Bank - ADR said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Seng Bank - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSNGY is 0.09%, an increase of 14.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 314K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hang Seng Bank - ADR is 17.84. The forecasts range from a low of 14.70 to a high of $23.65. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from its latest reported closing price of 14.10.

The projected annual revenue for Hang Seng Bank - ADR is 36,732MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 3.82% over the last quarter.

JIEQX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PXWIX - Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leadership Fund Institutional Class holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSNGY by 20.50% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 19K shares. No change in the last quarter.

