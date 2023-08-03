Hang Seng Bank (11) Price Target Decreased by 7.83% to 129.11

The average one-year price target for Hang Seng Bank (11) has been revised to 129.11 / share. This is an decrease of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 140.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 154.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from the latest reported closing price of 115.70 / share.

Hang Seng Bank Maintains 3.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.45%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Seng Bank. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11 is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 71,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,586K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11 by 10.63% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 6,264K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,105K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11 by 13.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,568K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11 by 19.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,134K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11 by 12.86% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 3,514K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,778K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11 by 19.79% over the last quarter.

