Hang Sang Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,120-point plateau and it figures to move higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index dropped 64.76 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 25,120.09 after trading between 24,931.17 and 25,239.86.

Among the actives, China Resources Land surged 5.85 percent, while Sands China plummeted 2.47 percent, Wharf Real Estate soared 2.18 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plunged 2.09 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tanked 1.61 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.49 percent, China Mobile skidded 1.39 percent, Sino Land and Tencent Holdings both jumped 1.11 percent, CNOOC retreated 1.03 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 1.01 percent, Hang Seng Bank and Hang Lung Properties both declined 0.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Ping An Insurance both surrendered 0.85 percent, WH Group advanced 0.75 percent, CITIC sank 0.72 percent, AIA Group dropped 0.50 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.35 percent, Power Assets and Henderson Land both lost 0.34 percent, Techtronic Industries fell 0.26 percent, New World Development added 0.25 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.23 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.10 percent and Hong Kong &China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

