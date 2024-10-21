News & Insights

Hang Pin Living Technology Announces Key Leadership Changes

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited announces significant leadership changes, including the appointment of Mr. Ng Hoi as Executive Director and Deputy CEO, and Ms. Wong Ping Fan as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective October 21, 2024. These changes reflect the company’s strategic shift in its board composition, following the resignation of Dr. Lam Lee G. due to other business commitments. Investors should watch how these leadership transitions might influence the company’s future direction.

