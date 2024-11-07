News & Insights

Hang Pin Living Tech Schedules Key Board Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. Investors will be keen to see the company’s performance and any potential dividend payouts.

