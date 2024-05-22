Hang Pin Living Tech Announces Executive Reshuffle

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Situ Shilun from his roles as executive Director and chief operating officer, effective from 22 May 2024, due to his retirement plans. The company has appointed Ms. Huang Huajuan as the new authorised representative following Mr. Situ’s departure. The Board expressed its gratitude to Mr. Situ for his contributions and confirmed there are no disagreements or undisclosed matters related to his resignation.

