Hang Pin Living Tech Announces Board Structure

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited (HK:1682) has released an update.

Hang Pin Living Technology Company Limited has disclosed its board of directors’ composition, including one executive director, Mr. Lam Kai Yeung, who is also the CEO, and three independent non-executive directors. The company has established three committees – Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination – with specific members and chairpersons assigned to each.

