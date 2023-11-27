Hang Lung Properties Limited - ADR (HLPPY) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 7.97

The average one-year price target for Hang Lung Properties Limited - ADR (OTC:HLPPY) has been revised to 7.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 7.54 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.10 to a high of 9.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from the latest reported closing price of 7.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Lung Properties Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLPPY is 0.08%, a decrease of 29.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 7,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLPPY by 28.23% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,544K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 815K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NAIGX - Nuveen NWQ International Value Fund - holds 586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLPPY by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLPPY by 2.97% over the last quarter.

