Is Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY). HLPPY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.05. HLPPY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.27 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 8.40, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HLPPY's P/B ratio of 0.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.47. Within the past 52 weeks, HLPPY's P/B has been as high as 0.30 and as low as 0.17, with a median of 0.22.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Hang Lung Properties's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HLPPY is an impressive value stock right now.

