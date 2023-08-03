Hang Lung Properties (101) Price Target Decreased by 5.74% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Hang Lung Properties (101) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an decrease of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 18.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.44 to a high of 28.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.34% from the latest reported closing price of 12.10 / share.

Hang Lung Properties Maintains 6.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hang Lung Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 101 is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 280,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 29,108K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,954K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,061K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 101 by 3.36% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 16,061K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,011K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 101 by 16.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,875K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,849K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 101 by 10.83% over the last quarter.

SEMVX - Hartford Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 13,208K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

