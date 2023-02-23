HANetf Enters into The Model Portfolio Space

White-label exchange-traded fund provider HANetf recently launched a range of model portfolios allocating to both in-house and third-party products. The portfolios were launched in collaboration with London-based financial technology firm Algo-Chain. The six portfolios are targeted at financial advisors, wealth managers, private banks, execution-only brokers, robo-advisors, and other money managers who offer ETF portfolios to their clients. HANetf’s balanced, growth, and adventurous model portfolios use ETFs to provide exposure to equities, fixed income, commodities, and alternative assets. Each portfolio provides a different asset allocation, different risk levels, target volatility, and target maximum drawdown. The firm’s ESG growth portfolio is a multi-asset portfolio that invests in impact investing and ESG-themed ETFs. According to HANetf, third-party ETFs are used where appropriate for the first four portfolios. The Future Trends Themed Equity and Digital Assets and Crypto ETP portfolios, on the other hand, allocate exclusively to HANetf funds. The Future Trends Themed Equity portfolio seeks to invest in ETFs that have exposure to the latest megatrends and themes, while the Digital Assets and Crypto model invests in exchange-traded products that give exposure to some of the largest cryptocurrencies, and an ETF with exposure to the blockchain and digital assets sector.

