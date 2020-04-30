HanesBrands Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker HanesBrands, inc. (HBI) said it withdrew its first-quarter and full-year guidance on March 25, 2020, due to the uncertainty and unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it will not provide quarterly and full-year guidance and expectations, until visibility of the pandemic's effect on global economies improves.

Meanwhile, the company expects foreign currency exchange rates to reduce net sales and operating profit in 2020.

