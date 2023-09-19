News & Insights

HanesBrands To Evaluate Strategic Options For Global Champion Business

September 19, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, are undertaking an evaluation of strategic options for the global Champion business.

As part of this process, the Board will consider a broad range of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including, among others, a potential sale or other strategic transaction, as well as continuing to operate the business as part of HanesBrands.

The company said there can be no assurance that its assessment process for the global Champion business will result in HanesBrands pursuing any particular transaction or other strategic outcome regarding Champion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

