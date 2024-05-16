HanesBrands, TCU Extend Tie-up For 5 Years

(RTTNews) - HanesBrands Inc. (HBI), a supplier of collegiate fan apparel, on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its current partnership with Texas Christian University or TCU, renewing the exclusive rights to make and sell Horned Frog fanwear in the mass retail channel.

The partnership extension with HanesBrands was completed in conjunction with the university's exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

TCU is one of more than two dozen elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands.

