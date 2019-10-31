HanesBrands Stock Plunges as Underwear Sales Fall Amid Gloomy Retail Outlook

HanesBrands stock fell more than 8% in early trading as the apparel maker issued a cautious outlook over the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail market.

The underwear and activewear retailer met third quarter earnings estimates but flagged the impact of store closures, sending the stock lower.

The back story. The U.S. retail sector has endured a tough 2019 so far as the rise of e-commerce companies, such as Amazon.com, has harmed brick-and-mortar stores.

Retailers have also been hit by the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and escalating tariffs on products.

At Wednesday’s close HanesBrands stock was up 28% so far in 2019, but down 6.6% over the past year.

The company’s Champion brand has been a key earnings driver with 50% sales growth in the second quarter and 75% in the first quarter outside the mass channel.

Sales of its innerwear brands, a term used to describe underwear, bedclothes and other items close to the skin, which include Hanes, Maidenform, Bali, DIM and Bonds have fallen in recent quarters.

Rival L Brands has also struggled as Victoria’s Secret sales have weighed on earnings.

What’s new. The underwear and activewear company reported net income of $187.8 million, 51 cents per share, up from $171.4 million the previous year. Adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share was in line with the FactSet consensus.

Sales of $1.87 billion, were slightly up on the $1.85 billion a year ago and narrowly ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.86 billion.

Global Champion sales jumped 26%, the brand’s ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth but a slowdown from 50% in the second quarter and 75% in the first.

However, U.S. innerwear sales fell 3.5% to $578 million in the quarter, while operating profit dropped 8%.

HanesBrands said its guidance - for full-year sales of $6.935 billion to $6.985 billion contained key assumptions such as “a cautious outlook for the U.S. brick-and-mortar retail market, including the effect of door closures [shuttering of stores].”

Cosmetic retailer Estee Lauder raised similar concerns on Thursday as it gave a weak outlook and added to the gloomy retail picture.

Looking ahead. Champion remains a key driver for HanesBrands, as the sportswear brand’s retro revival continues.

However growth has slowed and the company’s third quarter results were mixed. Investors have chosen to hone in on the negatives, including underwear struggles and a cautious outlook.

