News & Insights

Markets
HBI

HanesBrands Slashes FY23 Outlook - Update

August 10, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, basic apparel maker HanesBrands, Inc. (HBI) provided earnings and net sales guidance for the third quarter, and lowered its earnings and sales forecast for the full-year 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of about $0.04 to $0.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.07 to $0.13 per share on net sales between about $1.52 billion and $1.57 billion, all from continuing operations.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on net sales of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of about $0.00 to $0.14 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of about $0.16 to $0.30 per share on net sales between about $5.80 billion and $5.90 billion, all from continuing operations.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of about $0.14 to $0.25 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of about $0.31 to $0.42 per share on net sales between about $6.05 billion and $6.20 billion, all from continuing operations.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.31 per share on net sales of $6.05 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.