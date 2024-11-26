Hanesbrands rises 5.5%

Hanesbrands (HBI) is up 5.5%, or 47c to $8.92.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HBI:
- UBS upgrades Hanesbrands to Buy, calls it a ‘turnaround stock’
- HanesBrands (HBI) Delivers Surprising Q3 Results as it Sells off Champion Brand
- Hanesbrands price target raised to $7 from $6 at Barclays
- Hanesbrands price target raised to $8 from $6 at Stifel
- Hanesbrands Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.