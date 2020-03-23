Hanesbrands Retrofitting Factories to Make Surgical Masks

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) has joined in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease that can result from it. Confirming remarks made by President Trump at a weekend briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the veteran apparel maker said it is retrofitting its factories to make surgical face masks for medical professionals involved in the battle.

The company will shift its production to the masks at several of its factories located in Central America, specifically El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras. It will do so under a contract with, and under standards set by, the federal government. The retrofits will allow the company, which in non-pandemic times specializes in underwear and athletic apparel such as sweatpants, to produce roughly 1.5 million masks weekly.

Image source: Getty Images

"The company's supply chain and product development experts created technical product specifications, including product chemistry, and samples of cotton masks in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that were approved" by the Food and Drug Administration," Hanesbrands wrote in a statement distributed to various media outlets.

The company said those factories will continue to manufacture the standard Hanesbrands products alongside the masks.

Hanesbrands is one of a growing number of companies that have joined a group of apparel makers devoting resources to the production of surgical face masks, of which the U.S. healthcare sector is in short supply. Combined, this consortium apparently has the capacity to make up to 6 million masks per week using Hanesbrands' design.

Hanesbrands, a durable consumer goods stock, held its own on Monday. Despite another downturn in the broader stock market, the company's shares traded sideways on the day.

10 stocks we like better than Hanesbrands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hanesbrands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.