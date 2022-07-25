Hanesbrands Inc.'s (NYSE:HBI) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Hanesbrands certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Hanesbrands' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 465% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 2.3% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.3% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Hanesbrands' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Hanesbrands maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

