Hanesbrands Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.78 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $103.28 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.79 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $188 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.71 - $1.78 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 - $1.84 Full year revenue guidance: $6.76 - $6.83 Bln

