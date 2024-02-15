Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: $77.94 million in Q4 vs. -$418.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q4 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.73 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $1.30 billion in Q4 vs. $1.47 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.10) - (-$0.04) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13 - $1.19 Bln

