Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: $60.03 million in Q4 vs. -$332.16 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.68 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q4 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.

