Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

-Earnings: -$332.16 million in Q4 vs. $184.99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.95 in Q4 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.93 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $1.80 billion in Q4 vs. $1.75 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.24 - $0.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.485 - $1.515 Bln

