Hanesbrands Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share

(RTTNews) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $103.28 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $185.09 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.11 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $1.81 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $147.11 Mln. vs. $170.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.60 - $1.66 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.