Hanesbrands Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: -$22.46 million in Q2 vs. $92.10 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.40 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q2 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.07 - $0.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.52 - $1.57 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.16 - $0.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5.80 - $5.90 Bln

