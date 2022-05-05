Hanesbrands Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):

Earnings: $118.70 million in Q1 vs. -$263.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q1 vs. -$0.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.16 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $1.58 billion in Q1 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.32 to $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.68 - $1.73 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.64 - $1.81 Full year revenue guidance: $7.0 - $7.15 Bln

