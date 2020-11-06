Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.33, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBI was $13.33, representing a -24.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.74 and a 91.52% increase over the 52 week low of $6.96.

HBI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST). HBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.86%, compared to an industry average of -22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 10.56% over the last 100 days. SPYD has the highest percent weighting of HBI at 1.48%.

